BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 18 India's Tata Steel said net debt at the end of March was $9.4 billion, compared with $9.2 billion at the end of December 2011.
Earlier on Friday, Tata, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, hit by weak prices and lower volumes in its main European market.
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.