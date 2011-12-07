BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
NEW DELHI Dec 7 India plans to enter into tax information exchange agreements with 17 countries, the finance secretary said on Wednesday.
R.S. Gujral also said India sought to amend its direct taxation avoidance agreements with 75 countries. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: