SINGAPORE Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's boldest tax overhaul in 60 years will fall short of its early promise. Over time, however, the proposed goods and services levy could prove a huge positive for companies and consumers. It would also show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform drive is intact.

A chequered reform

What is the GST and why does it matter?

The goods and services tax (GST) is India's first serious attempt to unify its 29 states into a common market. That replaces the current mess. Take a $1 toothpaste made in the western state of Gujarat but sold in northern Uttar Pradesh. At present, Gujarat gets 2 cents from this inter-state sale. UP claims a second "entry tax". Then municipalities take a third cut, stopping all cargo at city borders for an "octroi" - another entry tax.

The GST replaces this fragmented system with a federal levy. Trucks won't have to waste time and diesel at checkpoints. Companies will at last happily sell to distributors anywhere in India from a central warehouse. And the extra efficiency will be passed on to consumers as lower prices.

What is the tax rate and when does it start?

Nobody quite knows, and that's a problem. India has spent a decade debating the GST, and even now, the April 2016 target for implementing the tax looks dicey. The first challenge is to get the bill passed by the upper house of parliament, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party doesn't control.

After parliament's nod, at least 50 percent of state legislatures must adopt the change. Then a GST council, in which states will have two-thirds representation, has to decide the rate. This could again see intense political bargaining. A rate higher than 20 percent would disappoint equity investors; a much lower rate could spook India's bondholders.

What does it mean for India's economy?

A better-designed GST could have given India's GDP a maximum 2 percent boost, while the country's exports might have jumped as much as 14 percent, studies suggest. However, only a fraction of those gains will materialize under the peculiar variant of the tax that India is set to adopt.

Blame it on political wrangling. The states have been hesitant to surrender their tax-raising powers. So New Delhi has had to make concessions, such as excluding alcohol and petroleum. Excluding energy products is an especially big letdown. That means local taxes will remain embedded in the prices of Indian-made cars and refrigerators, so they will still look pricey on world markets.

What's more, the law includes an extra 1 percent manufacturing tax for producer states like Gujarat. That goes directly against the logic of the GST. At least this is set to be dropped after two years. And thankfully, the government has pulled the disastrous idea of charging this tax every time goods cross state borders.

Who will be the winners and losers?

From Unilever to Toyota, makers of consumer goods should be able to streamline supply chains, and slash prices without sacrificing profits.

The auto industry will benefit enormously. Taxes on a locally made sedan, now totalling 40 percent, could halve. Exporters are also excited. The GST, at least in theory, just taxes domestic consumption based on the value added within India. Once states agree to do away with special taxes on petroleum products, "Made in India" goods could become much more competitive.

Logistics is another industry to watch. Manufacturers have already started centralizing warehouses to minimize transport costs, rather than tax bills. Warehouses could become a hot investment. And Indian agriculture's terrible food-waste problem should improve as storage gets better.

Not everyone will win, though: If the 14 percent service tax makes way for a higher GST, hotels and restaurants could suffer. E-tailers like Amazon, which are restricted to running third-party marketplaces, might have clearer tax liabilities. But if the products they carry attract higher taxes, working capital requirements could increase.

How big a victory is this for Modi?

Even a flawed GST beats the status quo, which limits the economies of scale a 1.25-billion-person market should produce. Modi wasn't always an ardent GST supporter. But passing the long-delayed law will soothe investors' concerns that the prime minister's reforms are getting bogged down. That psychological boost may be the GST's biggest short-term benefit.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Indian government on July 29 approved last-minute changes to a constitutional amendment bill to enable a goods and services tax (GST), which will replace an elaborate system of federal and sub-national levies.

- The law, which needs to be passed by parliament and ratified by half of India's 29 state legislatures, doesn't specify the GST rate, which will be decided by a GST council. The federal government has agreed to compensate states for any loss of revenue from dropping their existing levies. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wants to launch the GST from April next year.

