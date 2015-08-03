(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's boldest
tax overhaul in 60 years will fall short of its early promise.
Over time, however, the proposed goods and services levy could
prove a huge positive for companies and consumers. It would also
show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform drive is intact.
A chequered reform
India is set for its boldest tax overhaul in 60 years. The
new levy will not live up to the early hype - but in time the
benefits for companies and consumers could still be substantial.
Here's what's at stake.
What is the GST and why does it matter?
The goods and services tax (GST) is India's first serious
attempt to unify its 29 states into a common market. That
replaces the current mess. Take a $1 toothpaste made in the
western state of Gujarat but sold in northern Uttar Pradesh. At
present, Gujarat gets 2 cents from this inter-state sale. UP
claims a second "entry tax". Then municipalities take a third
cut, stopping all cargo at city borders for an "octroi" -
another entry tax.
The GST replaces this fragmented system with a federal levy.
Trucks won't have to waste time and diesel at checkpoints.
Companies will at last happily sell to distributors anywhere in
India from a central warehouse. And the extra efficiency will be
passed on to consumers as lower prices.
What is the tax rate and when does it start?
Nobody quite knows, and that's a problem. India has spent a
decade debating the GST, and even now, the April 2016 target for
implementing the tax looks dicey. The first challenge is to get
the bill passed by the upper house of parliament, which Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's party doesn't control.
After parliament's nod, at least 50 percent of state
legislatures must adopt the change. Then a GST council, in which
states will have two-thirds representation, has to decide the
rate. This could again see intense political bargaining. A rate
higher than 20 percent would disappoint equity investors; a much
lower rate could spook India's bondholders.
Graphic: India GST: why 20 percent may be high: reut.rs/1OEHmoX
What does it mean for India's economy?
A better-designed GST could have given India's GDP a maximum
2 percent boost, while the country's exports might have jumped
as much as 14 percent, studies suggest. However, only a fraction
of those gains will materialize under the peculiar variant of
the tax that India is set to adopt.
Blame it on political wrangling. The states have been
hesitant to surrender their tax-raising powers. So New Delhi has
had to make concessions, such as excluding alcohol and
petroleum. Excluding energy products is an especially big
letdown. That means local taxes will remain embedded in the
prices of Indian-made cars and refrigerators, so they will still
look pricey on world markets.
What's more, the law includes an extra 1 percent
manufacturing tax for producer states like Gujarat. That goes
directly against the logic of the GST. At least this is set to
be dropped after two years. And thankfully, the government has
pulled the disastrous idea of charging this tax every time goods
cross state borders.
Who will be the winners and losers?
From Unilever to Toyota, makers
of consumer goods should be able to streamline supply chains,
and slash prices without sacrificing profits.
The auto industry will benefit enormously. Taxes on a
locally made sedan, now totalling 40 percent, could halve.
Exporters are also excited. The GST, at least in theory, just
taxes domestic consumption based on the value added within
India. Once states agree to do away with special taxes on
petroleum products, "Made in India" goods could become much more
competitive.
Logistics is another industry to watch. Manufacturers have
already started centralizing warehouses to minimize transport
costs, rather than tax bills. Warehouses could become a hot
investment. And Indian agriculture's terrible food-waste problem
should improve as storage gets better.
Not everyone will win, though: If the 14 percent service tax
makes way for a higher GST, hotels and restaurants could suffer.
E-tailers like Amazon, which are restricted to running
third-party marketplaces, might have clearer tax liabilities.
But if the products they carry attract higher taxes, working
capital requirements could increase.
How big a victory is this for Modi?
Even a flawed GST beats the status quo, which limits the
economies of scale a 1.25-billion-person market should produce.
Modi wasn't always an ardent GST supporter. But passing the
long-delayed law will soothe investors' concerns that the prime
minister's reforms are getting bogged down. That psychological
boost may be the GST's biggest short-term benefit.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Indian government on July 29 approved last-minute
changes to a constitutional amendment bill to enable a goods and
services tax (GST), which will replace an elaborate system of
federal and sub-national levies.
- The law, which needs to be passed by parliament and
ratified by half of India's 29 state legislatures, doesn't
specify the GST rate, which will be decided by a GST council.
The federal government has agreed to compensate states for any
loss of revenue from dropping their existing levies. Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley wants to launch the GST from April next
year.
Editing by Quentin Webb and Katrina Hamlin