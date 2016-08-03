(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's tax
overhaul will shore up Narendra Modi's reform credentials. The
country's upper house of parliament is set to pass a bill on
Aug. 3 that will pave a path to the introduction of a nationwide
goods and services tax (GST) after almost a decade of debate. It
would be the most significant tax reform since independence. It
is also evidence that the prime minister can compromise to get
things done.
A GST will tax consumers rather than producers and
effectively create a customs union between the country's 29
states. After parliament, the bill will then go to the states
for approval. Finally, a special GST Council, including state
finance ministers, will need to agree on specifics including the
tax rate. That could take another year or so.
As it stands, the mooted reform will not cover alcohol
consumption, electricity, real estate and petroleum products.
Optimists hope that, over the years, these will be included.
Pessimists fear the list of exemptions will only grow. Even with
the expected exclusions, and based on a 17 to 18 percent
standard tax rate suggested by a government-appointed committee,
the GST might add 80 basis points to growth, HSBC economists
reckon.
Take automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hero
MotoCorp. Analysts at Edelweiss reckon the new system
could cut supply chain and inventory costs for the sector by up
to 40 percent. If manufacturers lower prices for consumers,
demand may also rise. Other sectors from cinemas to cement
makers will also benefit.
A pledge to compensate states for lost revenues for five
years means it may be some time before the central government
feels any benefit. Even so, GST would count as the second
landmark reform passed under Modi after the approval of a
bankruptcy code in May.
It is also evidence of a more constructive tone after
earlier confrontations with the opposition Congress party led to
legislative gridlock. This will raise hopes that Modi might use
the momentum to go further and try to overhaul labour laws or
privatize banks. There's a long list of other reforms that could
transform the way India does business.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's upper house of parliament is widely expected to
pass a constitutional amendment bill on Aug. 3 that will pave
the path to a Goods and Services Tax (GST).
- A GST could come into force next year. It would replace a
plethora of taxes in India's 29 states and create a single
customs union. It would mark the biggest tax reform since the
country's independence.
- The bill won the approval of the lower house of parliament
in May 2015. It has since been stuck in the upper house where
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling alliance does not have a
majority.
- Half of the state assemblies still need to approve the
bill before it becomes law.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley originally pledged to roll
out the bill by April 1, 2016.
- Reuters: India's biggest tax reform looms, many companies
unprepared
RELATED COLUMNS
Building bridges
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)