(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's latest
international tax shambles shows that it is easier to say
something than to do it. The country's new government could
honour last year's campaign pledge to end "tax terrorism" by
scrapping a controversial law that allows it to seek payment for
past transactions. The political fallout at home may be less
painful than enduring embarrassment overseas by pursuing
companies like Britain's Cairn Energy.
The gap between India's tax rhetoric and reality has hit the
London-listed company hard. The authorities have used a
retrospective rule introduced in 2012 to demand that Cairn pay
$1.6 billion in tax plus interest and penalties on capital gains
that arose from an internal reorganisation prior to listing its
India unit in 2007. The demand has wiped 19 percent off the
company's market value since March 10. Though Cairn had been
under investigation since January 2014, and blocked from selling
its remaining 10 percent stake in the Indian business, the new
government's reassurances had led investors to believe the case
would be dropped.
Fear of the political fallout may have deterred Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government from scrapping the rule. The
new administration is already feeling vulnerable after suffering
a big defeat in last month's Delhi state elections. The worry is
that voters will punish the Bharatiya Janata Party further if it
gives in to foreign multinationals.
Doing nothing could be worse, however. Cairn has filed a
formal complaint under a bilateral treaty that leads to
international arbitration. Telecom operator Vodafone
took a similar step last year. Arbitrators tend to frown upon
retrospective taxes. While this approach potentially allows
India's authorities to resolve the disputes without making
difficult political decisions, the government could end up on
the hook for damages if it loses. The case could also prompt
other companies to seek arbitration for their tax disputes.
The demands imposed on Cairn suggest that a long list of
companies could be hit with historical tax bills as the
authorities allow existing investigations to run their course.
The negative publicity and the BJP's failure to honour its
campaign pledge will damage the country's efforts to attract
more international investment. The government has to decide
whether this is really better than making a politically
unpopular decision.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Cairn Energy said on March 10 that it had filed a formal
dispute against the Indian tax department's demand that it pay a
$1.6 billion tax bill.
- The London-listed company said in a statement that the
demand related to the reorganisation of the group before it
floated its Cairn India subsidiary in 2007. Prior to the
listing, Cairn transferred the business from foreign to Indian
subsidiaries.
- The government in 2012 changed the law to allow it to
demand tax on past transactions.
- Cairn added that it has been fully compliant with all
relevant legislation and paid all applicable taxes.
- The company first disclosed in January 2014 that it had
been contacted by India's income tax body to discuss income tax
assessments.
- The authorities instructed Cairn not to sell its remaining
9.8 percent holding in Cairn India which is now worth around
$685 million.
- Shares in Cairn have fallen 19 percent since the close of
March 10.
