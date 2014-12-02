Wipro posts small rise in quarterly profit; outlook muted
MUMBAI India's No.3 software services firm Wipro Ltd reported a small rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by revenue growth from financial solutions and healthcare customers.
NEW DELHI India on Tuesday raised excise duties on petrol by 2.25 rupees per litre and on diesel by 1 rupee per litre with immediate effect, the finance ministry said in a statement to parliament.
The increases, which follow similar hikes in mid-November, seek to take advantage of a slump in world oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation.
A source familiar with the matter said the latest measures were expected to raise an additional 40 billion rupees ($650 million) in the remainder of the fiscal year to the end of March 2015.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.