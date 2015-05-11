(Updates with quote, details, background)
NEW DELHI May 11 India will not issue any new
demands for payments under a policy aimed at ensuring companies
pay a minimum amount of tax, following an outcry from foreign
businesses and investors.
The Central Board of Direct Taxation, part of India's Tax
Department, also said on Monday it would take no coercive action
to pursue claims that have already been filed under the
so-called minimum alternate tax (MAT).
The decision comes after the imposition of retrospective MAT
tax claims totalling 6.02 billion rupees ($93.8 million).
While initially aimed at domestic companies, India has also
been imposing MAT on foreign institutional investors (FII),
including Aberdeen Asset Management, since late last
year.
Aberdeen has challenged its MAT claim at the High Court of
Bombay. Other companies, including BNP Paribas have also filed
challenges, according to court documents.
The government said last week it would set up a panel to
suggest ways to resolve MAT disputes, as well as some other tax
issues.
"This is indeed a very positive development," said Rajesh H
Gandhi, a partner at Deloitte Hakins & Sells in an emailed
comment.
"A lot of FIIs who have not received notices so far have
been quite concerned and anxious to know if and when they will
receive a notice and how they should approach the matter given
the uncertainty on the MAT issue."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Rafael Nam;
Editing by Mark Potter)