May 8 India has deferred by a year the rollout
of measures to crack down on tax evasion, which had sparked an
outcry among foreign investors, but has yet to provide clear
guidelines on the proposals. (For a related story, see
)
Here are some quick facts that pertain to markets about the
proposed changes and clarifications on GAAR announced by Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday..
* The General Anti Avoidance Rule, or GAAR, was proposed in
mid-March as part of the federal budget for fiscal 2013.
* GAAR aims to target tax evaders, partly by stopping
Indian companies and investors from routing investments through
Mauritius or other tax havens for the sole purpose of avoiding
taxes.
* However, the ambiguous language, the lack of details, and
the sudden onset of the provisions have been among the factors
that have upset foreign investors.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday proposed to
defer the rollout of GAAR by a year to the financial year that
begins in April 2013 to "provide more time" to both taxpayers
and the tax office "to address all related issues".
* The finance minister proposed to remove the onus of proof
entirely from the taxpayer and shift it to the revenue
departments.
* A local or foreign taxpayer will also be able to approach
authorities in advance for a ruling on their potential tax
liabilities, Mukherjee proposed.
* An independent member would be in the GAAR approving
panel, while one member would be an officer of the level of
Joint Secretary, or above, from the Ministry of Law.
* A committee would be constituted under the Chairmanship of
the Director General of Income Tax, with the task of providing
recommendations by May 31 for formulating the rules and
guidelines to implement GAAR provisions.
* On the proposed retrospective amendment in tax rules,
Mukherjee said the changes will not override the provisions of
double-tax avoidance treaties India has with 82 countries.
* The retroactive changes will only impact those cases where
a deal has been routed through low-tax and no-tax countries with
whom India does not have tax treaties.
* The proposed retrospective changes in tax rules will not
be used to reopen cases where assessment orders have already
been finalised, Mukherjee said.
* Mukherjee proposed to reduce long-term capital gains tax
on private equity firms on the sale of unlisted securities to 10
percent, from 20 percent currently, and bring the tax rate in
line with what is charged from foreign portfolio investors.
* The finance minister also proposed to cut the withholding
tax to 5 percent from 20 percent currently on funding through
foreign loans for "all businesses." The budget in mid-March had
proposed a lower withholding tax for some sectors.
* Mukherjee proposed to extend the tax exemption on
long-term capital gains related to the sale of unlisted
securities in an initial public offering. The levy of the
Securities Transaction Tax would be levied at the rate of 0.2
percent on the sales of unlisted securities.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rafael Nam)