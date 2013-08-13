US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher late; helped by energy
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Aug 13 India is likely to announce an increase in import taxes on certain items later on Tuesday, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told reporters, the latest move by the government to contain the current account deficit.
On Monday, Chidambaram unveiled plans to narrow the current account deficit and defend the rupee currency as concerns about the slowing economy deepened.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)