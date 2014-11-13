NEW DELHI Nov 13 India expects to raise around
60 billion rupees ($975 million) from a hike in factory gate
duties on petrol and diesel and the money will partly cover a
shortfall in revenue collection so far this fiscal year, a
finance ministry source said on Thursday.
Earlier, the government has raised the factory gate tax by
1.50 rupees a litre each for the two fuels.
"Excise duty on petrol and diesel has been hiked to partly
cover shortfall in tax collections," a senior finance ministry
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
(1 US dollar = 61.5500 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by
Malini Menon)