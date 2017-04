A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker fills diesel in a vehicle at a fuel station in Ahmedabad January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India has raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to boost revenues and contain budget borrowing that could put off a likely cut in the retail prices of the two fuels.

The government has raised the factory gate tax by 1.50 rupees a liter each for the two fuels.

