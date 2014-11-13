NEW DELHI Nov 13 India has raised factory gate tax on petrol and diesel to boost federal revenues and contain budget borrowing that could put off a likely cut in the retail prices of the two fuels.

The government has raised the factory gate tax by 1.50 Indian rupees a liter each for the two fuels.

For data on India's diesel and petrol cosumption see:

Following are the new rates of factory gate tax on the two fuels, according to a government statement. Commodity New Rate

rupees/litre -------------------------------------- Petrol 2.70 Petrol (branded) 3.85 Diesel 2.96 Diesel (branded) 5.25

($1=61.56 Rupees)

