NEW DELHI Nov 13 India has raised factory gate
tax on petrol and diesel to boost federal revenues and contain
budget borrowing that could put off a likely cut in the retail
prices of the two fuels.
The government has raised the factory gate tax by 1.50
Indian rupees a liter each for the two fuels.
For data on India's diesel and petrol cosumption
see:
Following are the new rates of factory gate tax on the two
fuels, according to a government statement.
Commodity New Rate
rupees/litre
--------------------------------------
Petrol 2.70
Petrol (branded) 3.85
Diesel 2.96
Diesel (branded) 5.25
($1=61.56 Rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas
Busvine)