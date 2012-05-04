(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 3 India will not retroactively
tax portfolio investments and will shift the burden of proving
evasion on tax to authorities, two government sources said on
Thursday, providing a measure of comfort to foreign investors
worried about proposed new rules.
Overseas investors have been critical about a set of
proposals India unveiled as part of its budget for the fiscal
year that began in April, including a rule that would crack down
on the use of tax havens, saying vague wording left it too open
for subjective interpretation.
However, foreign investors may have to wait a month or two
for full clarity. While the finance bill that includes the new
tax provisions will be presented to parliament next week, final
details will not be released until June or July, the sources
said.
The wait could constrain Indian markets, which have seen
foreign outflows since the proposals were unveiled in mid-March,
sending the rupee on Thursday to its lowest in more than four
months, while stocks have lagged their Asian emerging peers.
"The uncertainty on what the guidelines will be on GAAR is
really the issue now," said Agam Gupta, head of foreign
exchange, rates and credit trading at Standard Chartered Bank in
Mumbai.
"The government needs to come out with something which is
unambiguous," he said.
The vague wording of the proposed General Anti-Avoidance
Rule (GAAR) had prompted worry among investors that it might be
applied retroactively, but one of the government sources said
India "has no intention" to apply the rule retrospectively.
Another point of contention over GAAR is that it might put
the burden on investors registered in countries with special tax
exemptions with India, such as Mauritius, to prove they do not
intend to explicitly avoid taxes.
However, the sources clarified tax authorities will bear the
burden of proof.
"The onus of proof will be on the Income Tax Department to
show an impermissible arrangement before GAAR can be revoked,
not on the taxpayers," the source said.
Still, New Delhi has not clarified what criteria will be
used to determine what qualifies as an impermissible arrangement
after previously mentioning a few criteria such as "substantial"
commercial purpose. Investors have complained that is too vague.
Tax authorities could thus still impose a short-term capital
gains tax of 15 percent on foreign institutional investors
(FIIs) if they are proven to have registered in countries with
tax exemptions just to avoid paying Indian taxes.
Foreign investors have been net sellers of about 35 billion
rupees ($661 million) in India's broader debt markets in April,
according to provisional regulatory data, reversing earlier
stronger purchases. They have also sold a more modest 6.3
billion rupees in Indian stocks.
Not all of the selling has been related to worry over new
tax rules. India's worsening economic fundamentals, slowing
policy reforms and the steep fiscal challenges have also been
key reasons. Last week rating agency Standard & Poor's cut in
the country's outlook to negative.
"There will be some momentary impact of GAAR passing, but
perceived lack of policy reforms, twin deficits are the more
tangible reasons why we don't have portfolio inflows," said
Hitendra Dave, head of global markets for HSBC India.
($1 = 52.9850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Additional reporting by Suvashree
Choudhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Tony Munroe and;
Rafael Nam)