NEW DELHI, June 28 India on Thursday published
draft guidelines to implement a set of rules meant to combat tax
evasion.
The guidelines, put out by the finance ministry, said the
provisions of the general anti avoidance rules (GAAR) will apply
from April 1, 2013 and the onus of proving tax liability under
the rules will be on the tax department.
The rules, meant to cover companies and investors that route
investments through tax havens such as Mauritius, had sparked an
outcry among foreign investors when the government first
proposed it in the federal budget in March this year.
Foreign investors had then complained that the wording of
the rules was vague and could be misused, forcing the government
to defer their implementation until 2013.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Ron Askew)