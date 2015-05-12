(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Andy Mukherjee

SINGAPORE May 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After more than a decade of debate, India is very close to adopting a federal goods and services tax. But the GST, which will replace a plethora of sub-national levies, could fall far short of its original ideal of unifying 29 Indian states into a billion-person market. Fixing the flawed regime might cost the economy another 10 years.

On May 6, the lower house of parliament agreed to amend the Indian constitution to pave the way for GST. Getting the law passed by the upper house could still be tricky. The opposition Congress Party has demanded that the government refer the latest changes in the bill to a lawmakers' panel.

An efficient, federally administered GST would do away with the current practice whereby each state tries to maximize revenue collection by taxing economic activity within its own territory. That inhibits inter-state commerce, forcing companies to maintain unnecessary warehouses just to save taxes.

The expectation was that the GST would end such distortions. But that may not happen because the government has agreed to keep petroleum products out of the GST regime for now. As a result, arbitrary local taxes on, say, furnace oil burnt in steelmaking will get passed on to car buyers. More damagingly, states will be allowed to collect an additional 1 percent levy on inter-state commerce for at least two more years, undermining the objective of taxing value addition and not trade.

Finally, the GST rate itself is in doubt. States are pushing for 27 percent, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has rightly dismissed because it will push up prices and lead to evasion. But the original expectation of a 14 percent to 16 percent rate looks politically infeasible. The tax rate will be decided by a GST council, in which states will have two-thirds representation.

It's unclear if Jaitley would meet his target of implementing the tax from April 2016. Even computer systems aren't ready. But while missing the deadline would be a disappointment, introducing a GST that fails to make India's high-cost economy more competitive would be a mistake. Fixing the fundamental flaws in the tax could cost the nation another decade.

