BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
NEW DELHI Dec 7 India will roll out a long-awaited direct tax code, aimed at simplifying archaic tax laws, on April 1, 2012, television channels reported Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee as saying on Wednesday.
The code intends to cut tax rates to bring more people and companies under the tax net, phase out profit-linked exemptions for companies and replace them with investment-linked incentives. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: