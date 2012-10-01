NEW DELHI Oct 1 India will set final rules on tax anti-avoidance within 20 days after considering recommendations made by a government panel, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

The panel was set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to examine controversial laws known as general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR), first proposed in the federal budget in March, that target firms and investors routing money through tax havens.

In a previous draft report, the panel had recommended that the GAAR rules be deferred for three years. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury)