NEW DELHI Oct 1 India will set final rules on
tax anti-avoidance within 20 days after considering
recommendations made by a government panel, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said on Monday.
The panel was set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to
examine controversial laws known as general anti-avoidance rules
(GAAR), first proposed in the federal budget in March, that
target firms and investors routing money through tax havens.
In a previous draft report, the panel had recommended that
the GAAR rules be deferred for three years.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury)