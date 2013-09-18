NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India will introduce new tax
rules on Wednesday, the finance ministry said, in a move aimed
as reducing litigation with multinational companies over
transfer pricing.
Transfer pricing is a practice used by multinational
companies around the world to reduce their tax burden by paying
for services across borders between their different units.
There has been a surge in tax disputes related to the
practice over the past year as India seeks to maximize revenue
to meet tough fiscal deficit targets.
Revenue secretary Sumit Bose said the new rules would
clarify the tax liability of companies.
"It will be applicable for five years beginning assessment
year 2013/14," Bose told reporters.
The new regulations are expected to enable tax authorities
to accept companies' transfer pricing claims without further
scrutiny in some cases.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Manoj Kumar;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)