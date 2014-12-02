NEW DELHI Dec 2 India on Tuesday raised factory gate duties on petrol by 2.25 rupees ($0.04) per litre and on diesel by 1 rupee per litre with immediate effect, the finance ministry said in a statement to parliament.

The increases, which follow similar hikes in mid-November, seek to take advantage of a slump in world oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation.

A source familiar with the matter said the latest measures were expected to raise an additional 40 billion Indian rupees ($650 million) in the remainder of the fiscal year to the end of March 2015. (1 US dollar = 61.9200 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)