NEW DELHI, July 24 India's Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Friday the government would decide in the next 10 days its position on the legal dispute with foreign investors over a controversial tax.

Das made the comments on the same day a specially appointed government panel issued its recommendation over how to resolve the stand-off over the so-called minimum alternate tax (MAT).

The government has sought to retrospectively impose MAT on foreign investors, sparking a legal row. The Supreme Court is due to hold next month a hearing about the legality of the tax. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)