NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India will amend its tax law with retrospective effect to exempt foreign companies covered under double taxation avoidance agreements from the minimum alternative tax, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The amendment, which would be effective from April 1, 2001, would also provide relief to foreign firms that do not have a permanent establishment in the country, the statement added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)