NEW DELHI Aug 4 India should be able to implement a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April 2017, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday after parliament's upper house passed a key enabling amendment to the constitution.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said his target was for the necessary majority of states to ratify the constitutional change within 30 days, allowing a new GST Council to finalise legislation that will set the rate and other terms of the tax. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)