NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said the implementation of a new nationwide sales tax from July 1 is "more realistic" than from April 1 proposed earlier.

The goods and services tax is India's biggest tax overhaul since 1947, which is expected to transform Asia's third largest economy into a single market for the first time. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)