NEW DELHI India's indirect tax receipts, comprising customs, service tax and factory gate duties, rose 15.1 percent to 3.17 trillion rupees in the April-January period of the current fiscal year, a government statement said on Wednesday.

"At the present rate of growth, CBEC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) should be able to achieve the target of 3.93 trillion rupees (for 2011/12 ending March)," the statement said.

In January, the indirect tax receipts rose 7.2 percent to 314.46 billion rupees, it said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)