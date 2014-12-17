Narayana Hrudayalaya to buy NewRise Healthcare
Healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd said it would buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd for an enterprise value of 1.80 billion rupees ($27.87 million).
NEW DELHI India's cabinet approved a constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday to rationalise state and central indirect taxes into a harmonised goods and services tax (GST), a government official told reporters.
The amendment will be introduced in the current parliamentary session concluding next week, said the official, who attended the cabinet meeting but declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Investors and manufacturers have long advocated the GST as a way to simplify taxes while broadening the tax base, adding as much as 2 percentage points to economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
However, the measure has been held up for years due to a lack of political consensus. Some of India's 29 states were reluctant to give their assent for fear of revenue losses.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brokered a compromise on Monday, offering to compensate the states for any loss of revenues following the implementation of the GST.
The government aims to bring the tax into effect from April 1, 2016.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
SINGAPORE Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is seeking diesel cargoes in a rare move as a planned maintenance shutdown at its Mumbai refinery takes longer than expected to complete, trading and refining sources said.