By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Oct 1 India could amend controversial
rules on tax avoidance within 20 days, the finance minister said
on Monday, potentially ending months of uncertainty after the
prime minister ordered a panel to clarify the tax proposals that
had hurt investor confidence.
The finalized General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), which
would target companies and investors routing money through tax
havens, are expected to be softer on investors than originally
proposed in the federal budget.
India's moves to toughen tax collection had triggered an
outcry from global industry groups and were blamed for a drop
off in investment flows into India. In response, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh set up the Shome committee to look at ways of
addressing concerns that the new laws were arbitrary.
Chidambaram did not give details of the Shome committee
report delivered to him on Monday but Indian TV station ET Now
said the final version was similar to a draft that recommended
watering down some rules and deferring implementation for three
years.
"We will examine the report in the next 10 days and the
final GAAR rules may come out in 10 days after that,"
Chidambaram told reporters, adding that the income tax law may
have to be modified to meet the panel's recommendations.
On Monday, panel chief Parthasarathi Shome also gave the
finance minister a draft report on the issue of retrospectively
taxing overseas deals involving local assets. Chidambaram said
the draft could be made public in 10 days.
In a move seen as targeting Vodafone, India passed a
law in May to seek taxes from such deals.
The law followed a Supreme Court ruling that said Vodafone,
the largest overseas corporate investor in India, did not have
to pay tax in on its $11 billion deal to enter the country.
India had sought $2.2 billion from London-listed Vodafone in
tax after its purchase of Indian assets from Hong Kong-listed
Hutchinson Whampoa Ltd. Vodafone said the deal was
between two overseas entities, and India had no such right.
In an interview published on Monday, Chidambaram said the
dispute needed to be resolved and that he was waiting for
Shome's recommendations.
"Do we resolve it through a settlement or through
arbitration or litigation, is a matter that has to be
considered," he told the Economic Times newspaper.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)