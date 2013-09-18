NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India introduced new tax
rules on Wednesday aimed at reducing litigation with
multinational firms over cross-border transactions the
government considers tax avoidance schemes.
The new "safe harbour" rules aim to clarify transfer
pricing, over which disputes have surged under a government
drive for revenue to narrow a yawning fiscal deficit and stave
off a threatened ratings downgrade.
Revenue secretary Sumit Bose said the new rules would
clarify the tax liability of companies.
"It will be applicable for five years beginning assessment
year 2013/14," Bose told reporters.
The government later issued a statement laying out the new
rules. ()
Multinational firms have drawn increased scrutiny by
governments around the world over transfer pricing, particularly
following revelations that coffee chain Starbucks Corp
used the practice to avoid paying taxes in Britain.
Transfer pricing, or the value at which companies trade
products, services, shares or assets between units across
borders, is a regular part of doing business for a
multinational. Experts say transfer prices are also a way for a
company to minimize its tax bill.
In April, India said 27 companies, including the local units
of HSBC, Standard Chartered and Vodafone
, underpaid taxes in the last fiscal year after they sold
shares to their overseas arms too cheaply.
India has targeted several multinational companies for tax
audits on transfer pricing in recent years, but has widened the
scope of its investigations since last year, tax officials have
said.