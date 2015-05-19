* Tax officials say warned Finance Ministry since September
* Tax authorities try to claim MAT tax on foreign investors
* Row with investors caused sell-off in India stocks, bonds
* Dispute on MAT to be settled by August court case
By Himank Sharma and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, May 19 India's Finance Ministry could
have sidestepped a damaging multibillion-dollar tax row with
foreign investors if it had acted on regular warning letters
that officials had been sending since as long ago as September.
The warnings went unheeded, according to senior sources in
the tax department and finance ministry, until the dispute with
overseas investors over the imposition of the minimum alternate
tax (MAT), which had not previously been applied to them,
hammered the country's stock and bond markets and dented the
business-friendly image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Investor lobbies and tax lawyers estimate the bill for
international funds and banks could be as high as $8 billion.
Modi's government has been scrambling to contain the fallout
since foreign funds started publicising their fight against MAT
in mid-April, but it could have headed off the row if it had
acted on the cautionary letters from its tax officials.
One official's letter seen by Reuters, sent in November,
asked for direction and warned that once tax notices were issued
there could be "large ramifications".
"They were sitting on a powder keg waiting for it to
explode," said a senior official at the tax department.
The finance ministry last week asked officials to stop
issuing new MAT notices, but that is some eight months after the
first letter and roughly six weeks after a storm sparked by the
sending of almost 70 initial claims totalling 6 billion rupees
($95 million).
A spokeswoman for India's Central Board of Direct Taxes said
it was "totally incorrect to say that the Finance Ministry did
not appear to realise the seriousness of the issue" and denied
that the ministry's response was slow.
She said the issue was brought to the notice of the
government as it prepared its annual budget for 2015-16, with
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announcing that MAT would no
longer apply to foreign investors from April 2015.
But Jaitley, whom a senior government source said was aware
of the issue from January, left open the question of liabilities
for past years, citing an outstanding court ruling.
Last week, more than two months after the budget was
announced, the government announced a temporary freeze on MAT
notices pending a review.
"COMPLETE MESS"
Foreign investors have long been critical of India's tax
bureaucracy, citing aggressive claims that have led to damaging
rows with companies including Vodafone and, more
recently, Cairn India.
Foreign funds are drawn to India in part because taxes on
market investments can be lower than in Asian emerging market
rivals.
Before the MAT dispute, funds paid 15 percent on short-term
listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from bonds, and nothing
on long-term gains. Taxes can be even lower if the investor is
based in countries with tax exemption treaties with India.
The MAT claims so far have been small - Aberdeen Asset
Management has, for example, received a claim of less
than $50,000 - but investors complain the unpredictability
unsettles them and the market.
The current controversy stems from a 2012 ruling over
Mauritius-based Castleton Investment Ltd, an affiliate of
pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Contradicting previous decisions that had restricted MAT to
domestic companies, a tax court ruled on a theoretical question
that Castleton would be liable to MAT if it transferred shares
in GSK's India unit to a Singapore arm.
Tax officials were initially reluctant to pursue the
ramifications of the ruling for other foreign companies, but
were prompted to do so by India's Comptroller and Auditor
General (CAG) in 2013.
"We were in a position where you're damned if you do and
you're damned if you don't," said the senior tax official.
As the tax officials got no substantive response to their
letters from the finance ministry, they sent notices to
investors, then claims, in late March.
The issue will be decided by India's Supreme Court in
August.
"This is just one of those cases where the government and
the bureaucracy have created a complete mess of what was not
such a complicated issue," said a London-based fund manager.
"Now they are trying to pacify investors, but all of this
just leaves a very bad after-taste."
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Will Waterman)