By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 1 India recovered a meagre $575
million of unreported funds under a tax amnesty scheme that
offered a chance to citizens to disclose overseas assets by
paying tax and a penalty, raising doubts over a campaign against
tax offenders.
Only 638 people declared assets under the tax amnesty that
closed on Tuesday. Tax authorities had expected many more
disclosures.
During his election campaign in early 2014, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi had promised to recover billions of dollars from
tax evaders who have stashed funds in overseas tax havens.
Under the Black Money Act, enacted by parliament last year,
tax evaders would face up to 10 years in prison and a penalty if
found with foreign assets.
Illicit funds are often hidden abroad to avoid payment of
about 30 percent income tax.
"It is disappointing and many people have missed the
opportunity to come clean," said Rakesh Nangia, managing
partner, Nangia & Co., a tax consultancy firm.
While there is no official estimate of the amount of money
illegally deposited abroad, the Washington-based think-tank
Global Financial Integrity has estimated India suffered $344
billion in illicit fund outflows between 2002 and 2011.
India has worked with countries including Switzerland to
obtain information about its citizens who it believes may be
hiding unaccounted money in offshore financial centres.
Switzerland has shown willingness to help, the government
says.
Globally, many countries have launched amnesty schemes.
Under a scheme effective since 2009, U.S. tax authorities
have recovered about $6.5 billion in taxes, interest and
penalties from more than 45,000 tax-payers.
An Italian tax amnesty lured more than 80 billion euros
($89.18 billion) back into the country.
"The amount recovered is just about 0.03 percent of the
total GDP," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National
Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a government-funded
think tank.
"Either our estimations about black money were wrong or we
have not fully recovered the money."
($1 = 65.5700 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel)