By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, Sept 23
have resolved key issues on enforcing a planned sales tax in
India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, and will
meet next month to decide the main tax rate and those for
different sectors.
Implementation of the long-awaited goods and services tax
(GST), planned for April 2017, is expected to boost revenue
through better compliance while making life simpler for
businesses that now pay a host of federal and state levies.
The GST Council, comprising federal and state finance
ministers, agreed at its first meeting that all businesses with
annual turnover of 15 million rupees ($225,000) or more would be
administered either by federal or state tax officials, depending
on risk parameters.
"All decisions have been taken without a vote," Jaitley told
reporters after the two-day meeting, adding the council will
meet again on Oct. 17-19 to finalise rates under the new tax
law.
The issue of "dual control" had been one concern on GST, but
the understanding reached on Friday made clear that one
authority - either state or federal - would be responsible for
assessing a company's tax liability.
Industry and tax experts were concerned that their demand of
single control was not fully accepted.
'NOT GOOD NEWS'
Rajeev Dimri, a tax expert with consultancy BMR & Associates
LLP, said all companies with an annual turnover of at least 15
million rupees will come under dual control.
"That is not a good news. It is not in the best interest of
industry," he said.
Firms with annual turnover below 10 million rupees
($150,000) in eight northeastern states and 20 million rupees in
other parts of the country would be exempted from the tax,
Jaitley said.
Plans to introduce a unified sales tax have gained momentum
after more than half of India's state legislatures followed the
federal parliament in passing the 122nd amendment to the
constitution, which paves the way for the GST.
Tough bargaining on the rate and scope of the tax continues
as many states want an average tax rate of 22-23 percent
compared with the federal government suggestion of 18-19
percent.
Both the federal and state legislatures must pass three laws
setting the rate and scope of the GST before the tax comes into
effect. Jaitley hopes for passage in the winter session of
parliament scheduled for November.
($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Richard Borsuk)