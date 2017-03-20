NEW DELHI, March 20 India's cabinet has approved five bills to implement a planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) bills, a government official said on Monday, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the landmark tax reform from July.

The bills are likely to be taken up by the parliament this week, and in state assemblies later as Modi rushes to roll out the new law, after years of delays. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)