TAKE A LOOK-India gets set to launch biggest-ever tax reform

June 30 (Reuters) - At midnight on Friday, India will launch its greatest tax reform since independence - replacing an array of provincial duties with a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST)- and promising to bring millions of companies into the tax net, boosting government revenues and sovereign credit profile.

The GST, which has been criticised for its complex design, will replace about 20 federal and state taxes such as factory-gate duties, service and local taxes while unifying a $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market.

India currently has one of the worst tax-to-GDP ratios among major economies at 16.6 percent, less than half the 34 percent average for the members of the OECD and also below many emerging economies.

