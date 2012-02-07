Feb 7 India reported higher gross and net tax collections during the current fiscal year to January compared to the previous fiscal year, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Direct gross tax receipts for the period were up about 14.6 percent at 4.25 trillion rupees, while net direct tax collections were up 9.3 percent at 3.47 trillion rupees.

Gross collection of personal income tax was up 20.4 percent, while that of gross corporate taxes was up about 12 percent. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)