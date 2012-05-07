May 7 India will delay by one year until fiscal 2013/14 the introduction of measures to crack down on tax evasion, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, responding to concern among foreign investors that has led to an exodus of funds.

Mukherjee also told parliament that the burden of proving tax evasion will lie with the authorities rather than with overseas investors.

COMMENTARY

ROHIT ARORA, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, SINGAPORE

"The issue of taxing on hindsight has just been postponed. It has not taken away the uncertainty among foreign investors on policy issues.

"The postponement of GAAR (General Anti-Avoidance Rules) may have a temporary impact on the currency and stocks, but in the medium term we expect the currency to remain under pressure on weak fundamentals. Portfolio inflows will be decided by how the euro does, but policy issues and weak fundamentals will have a negative impact on portfolio flows and India should see lesser amount of inflows than other Asian countries."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE

"These comments should provide short-term relief to the domestic markets, however, the decision to put the onus on tax authorities to prove liabilities could infuse some extent of ambiguity and subjectivity into the proposals.

"For now, the markets will cheer clarity on the provisions and deferment of the implementation date."

SANDIP SABHARWAL, CEO, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, PRABHUDAS LILLADHER, MUMBAI

"GAAR deferral is extremely good for markets and economy as a lot of fund flows had come to a stand still because of this.

"At a time when our current account deficit is so high we can't scare away foreign capital. Now that GAAR is deferred, India will stop underperforming global peers at least."

R.K. GUPTA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TAURUS MUTUAL FUND, NEW DELHI

"There will be a knee-jerk reaction to the much-awaited announcement. Immediate money is unlikely to come in Indian markets because of Europe issue, which will continue for some more time.

"Definitely sentiment has improved, one has to wait and watch till the (finance) bill is cleared in the parliament after two days."

J. MOSES HARDING, HEAD OF ASSET LIABILITY COMMITTEE, INDUSIND BANK, MUMBAI

"This is indeed good news for stocks and rupee. It is important for the government to keep off-shore investor appetite intact till structural CAD (current account deficit) issues are resolved.

"Given the criticality of off-shore inflows into Indian capital markets to maintain rupee stability, it is important for the government to avoid negative vibes to cause reverse flow."

JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE

"It's obviously a positive in the near term. We have seen portfolio outflows picking up in recent weeks, which has obviously added to downside pressure on INR.

"Does it change the USD/INR trend? No would be my view. Twin deficits, elevated oil prices and cooling growth momentum (against a back drop of high inflation) continue to create a poisonous environment for the currency. Oil prices moving lower is a positive but this needs to be sustained for a longer period before it turns into a positive INR development."

KK MITAL, HEAD OF PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, GLOBE CAPITAL, NEW DELHI

"For FIIs (foreign institutional investors), their near-term concern over GAAR is resolved now. FII inflows will definitely improve and there will be restoration of confidence.

"Right now the markets are attractive, it's an opportunity for FII flows to peak in India. Hopefully in the future whenever GAAR would be applicable it will be with more transparency."

MARKET REACTION

- The Indian rupee was trading at 52.95 to the dollar, strengthening from 53.20 before the announcement.

- The benchmark stock index turned positive to trade 0.6 percent higher, cutting losses of nearly 1 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)