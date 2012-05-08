(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Implementation of GAAR deferred one year
* Rupee, stocks rally; uncertainty had weighed on sentiment
* Burden of proof on evasion lies with authorities
* Committee to submit recommendations by May 31
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, May 7 India delayed by a year the
rollout of measures to crack down on tax evasion, mollifying
overseas investors rattled by uncertainty over proposals that
had spurred an exodus of funds and battered the rupee.
The postponement on the so-called general anti-avoidance
rule (GAAR) is the latest in a string of delays and reversals by
an embattled government that has struggled to seize the policy
initiative.
Investors breathed a sigh of relief, lifting the rupee and
pushing stocks into positive territory after they had lost
nearly 2 percent earlier in the day.
However, Monday's changes to the finance bill do not appear
to give any respite to Britain's Vodafone, which India
wants to tax over its 2007 acquisition of Hong Kong-based
Hutchison Whampoa's mobile operations in India.
"To provide more time to both the taxpayer and tax
administration, to address all related issues, I propose to
defer the applicability of GAAR provisions," Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee told parliament on Monday.
He said a committee would submit its recommendations on GAAR
by May 31. The rule will apply to income starting from the
financial year that begins in April 2013.
Expectations for a delay had been building in recent days as
investor disquiet sent the rupee skidding, exacerbating India's
balance of payments shortfall. Wide current account and fiscal
deficits mean India needs to bolster foreign investment.
The rupee is down 9 percent since the start of
March, taking it close to a record low. In March and April,
India saw net portfolio outflows of $540 million, compared with
$13 billion in inflows in January-February.
"It's obviously a positive in the near-term," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
"Does it change the USD/INR trend? No would be my view. Twin
deficits, elevated oil prices and cooling growth momentum
(against a backdrop of high inflation) continue to create a
poisonous environment for the currency," he said.
The GAAR proposal aims to target tax evaders, partly by
stopping Indian companies and investors from "round-tripping",
or routing investments through Mauritius and other tax havens.
However, foreign investors domiciled in Mauritius could also
be exposed to short-term capital gains tax under the rule.
BURDEN OF PROOF
The vagueness of the original plan, which was unveiled as
part of India's budget for the fiscal year beginning in April,
caused uncertainty among foreign investors, putting an already
weak government on the defensive.
Removing some of that uncertainty, Mukherjee said the burden
of proving tax evasion would lie with the authorities rather
than with overseas investors.
"I hope they're buying themselves a bit of time to make some
amendments that make it clear," said David Cornell, managing
director in Mumbai for British-based fund manager Ocean Dial
Advisers, which manages about $100 million in Indian assets and
is licensed in Mauritius.
"I don't have any issue paying tax, but I do have an issue
about not being a level playing field. Funds investing via
Singapore or via New York-listed instruments providing exposure
to India will have an advantage. It hasn't been clearly thought
through yet," he said.
Last month, Finance Ministry officials met top foreign
institutional investors (FIIs), including Morgan Stanley,
JP Morgan, CLSA and Goldman Sachs in a bid to
convince them that tax proposals were not targeted at investors
with a "substantial commercial presence" in Mauritius.
About 40 percent of nearly $247 billion foreign direct
investment flows to India over the last 12 years have come from
Mauritius, and tax authorities believe a large part of it is
routed by Indian companies to evade taxes.
VODAFONE
Mukherjee also said a move to amend income tax laws
retrospectively would not override the provisions of double
taxation avoidance agreements India has signed with 82
countries, including Mauritius.
India wants to tax some already-completed mergers of foreign
companies with Indian assets, potentially putting Vodafone back
under the taxman's spotlight for more than $2 billion in taxes
even after India's Supreme Court ruled the tax office did not
have jurisdiction over cross-border deals.
Vodafone bought Hutchison's Indian operations by taking over
a subsidiary based in the Cayman Islands, which does not have a
tax avoidance treaty with India.
The company has threatened India with arbitration
proceedings saying the tax proposals violated international
legal protections granted to Vodafone and other foreign
investors in India.
Mukherjee also said retrospective tax would not be applied
in cases where tax assessment has been completed.
"The question here is: whether having regard to the Supreme
Court's order, the Vodafone case can be regarded as complete?"
said Dinesh Kanabar, deputy CEO and chairman for tax at KPMG,
which advised Vodafone in the tax case.
Samir Kanabar, a tax partner at Ernst & Young, said Monday's
proposals may not benefit Vodafone.
"There was no assessment in the case of Vodafone. It was
held to be an assessee in default because it did not withhold
tax from Hutch. So, only the fine print can say whether Vodafone
has been covered by this," he said.
