NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 21 India slashed a tax on
overseas borrowings by local companies on Friday, giving them
access to cheaper funds and cheering investors as the government
pressed on with reforms to revive economic growth.
Under the new rules, which were proposed in the federal
budget for 2012/13 in March but not implemented so far, the
withholding tax paid on interest on overseas borrowings by
companies in India will be 5 percent, down from 20 percent
earlier.
Interest rates are among the highest in India among big
economies, and both industry and the government have been
calling for a reduction in the cost of borrowing to revive
growth in Asia's third largest economy.
Last week the government announced opening up of the
country's vast supermarket sector as well as the airlines
industries to foreign direct investment.
Also on Friday, the government said it was implementing a
programme to attract retail investors into equity markets.
"Foreign currency borrowing will now become cheaper. It was
long awaited as it was declared in the budget," said Satnam
Singh, chairman of state-run Power Finance Corp, one
of India's most active overseas borrowers.
Withholding tax of 20 percent added roughly 70 to 100 basis
points to the cost of an overseas loan, so cutting that to 5
percent lowers the cost of borrowing by 50 to 80 bps, he said.
"Funding-starved sectors like capital goods, infrastructure
companies, road developers should benefit," said Sandip
Sabharwal, chief executive officer for portfolio management
services at Prabhudas Lilladher.
The reduced tax will apply to funds borrowed between July
2012 and June 2015, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told
reporters.
Also on Friday, India implemented the Rajiv Gandhi Equity
Savings scheme, which was first announced in the budget in March
and promises tax incentive for first-time investors. The
programme will include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
As part of the incentive, retail investors earning less than
1 million Indian rupees ($18,400) annually, would be eligible
for a 50 percent tax deduction on investments up to 50,000
rupees.
Some financial stocks also rallied on hopes India will
increase the foreign direct investment limit in insurance
companies from the current 26 percent to 49 percent, although
such a move would need parliamentary approval.
That could prove difficult as the government faces heavy
opposition to its moves to open up supermarkets and raise the
price of subsidised diesel.
($1 = 54.3050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Archana Narayanan, Himank Sharma and
Subhadip Sircar; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)