BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
MUMBAI Feb 28 India said a tax residency certificate was necessary but no longer enough to claim benefits under double taxation avoidance agreements, according to the Finance Bill tabled in the parliament on Thursday.
The amendment is sparking fears that tax authorities would have wider discretion to go after foreign investors who have usually benefitted from investing from countries such as Mauritius that have double-tax avoidance treaties with India.
The tax residency certificate "shall be necessary but not a sufficient condition for claiming any relief" under the double taxation agreements, according to the Finance Bill document. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support