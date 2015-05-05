MUMBAI May 5 Indian tax authorities suffered a
setback on Tuesday in their efforts to impose a so-called
minimum alternative tax (MAT) on foreign investors, as UK-based
Aberdeen Asset Management won temporary relief from a
tax bill it was facing.
U.S. and European investor groups last month called for the
Indian government to clarify its tax regime for foreigners
following surprise attempts by tax inspectors to impose MAT,
which some tax experts say could leave international funds and
banks with bills of as much as $8 billion.
Aberdeen had filed its challenge with the High Court of
Bombay in response to a claim for a MAT payment of about 2
million rupees ($31,544) for one of its funds, said a lawyer
involved in the case.
The court granted a stay on the start of any penalty
proceedings against Aberdeen by the tax authorities and asked
India's Income Tax Department to submit its response to
Aberdeen's challenge by June 10, the lawyer said, adding the
court had scheduled a hearing on the case on June 23rd.
Although the amount demanded of Aberdeen is relatively
small, an official at the London-listed company had told Reuters
on Monday it had gone on with the challenge because it believed
the claim was unfair.
The local media have reported that some other foreign
investors have also initiated legal challenges against MAT
claims.
Uncertainty around MAT has built in recent weeks and
unsettled foreign investors, sending India's stock market lower.
Junior finance minister Jayant Sinha last month said notices
had been issued in 68 cases, with a total tax demand of just
6.02 billion rupees. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has
estimated claims could eventually stand at as much as 400
billion rupees.
Foreign investors in India had paid 15 percent on short-term
listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from bonds and nothing
on long-term gains, but from late last year many firms received
notices from tax inspectors requiring them to pay MAT,
potentially bringing tax on these gains to as much as 20
percent.
The following month Finance Minister Arun Jaitley intervened
in his 2015 budget bill to say capital gains made by foreign
investors as of April 2015 were exempt from MAT, but that did
not resolve the issue given previous gains would still be
subject.
($1 = 63.4035 Indian rupees)
