(Adds details, quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI May 7 India moved on Thursday to
mollify foreign investors who were hit by bills for several
years of taxes on previously untaxed gains, triggering a
sell-off in financial markets.
Overseas funds chalked up their biggest single-day sales of
Indian shares and bonds in a year and a half on Wednesday,
fuelling concern Asia's third-largest economy will drive off
foreign investors with its minimum alternate tax (MAT).
On Thursday, the government set up a panel to suggest ways
to resolve the MAT dispute as well as some other tax issues.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament
the government was committed to three principles: certainty of
taxation, avoidance of retroactive taxation and enabling both
domestic and foreign investment.
"We will ensure that these principles are adhered to in
letter and spirit," Jaitley said.
India first introduced MAT during the 1990s to ensure
companies paid a minimum amount of tax, normally 20 per cent of
profits.
But the tax department started issuing tax demands to
foreign portfolio investors only late last year, citing a 2012
legal ruling that made overseas funds liable to pay MAT.
While India has exempted capital gains made by foreign
investors as of April 2015 from MAT, it says tax demands on past
incomes could only be reversed by the Supreme Court.
Some foreign funds have appealed against the ruling in
India's Supreme Court. UK-based Aberdeen Asset Management has
challenged the MAT claim in the Bombay high court.
Jaitley said on Thursday the government was looking for an
early hearing in the Supreme Court of those appeals.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Larry King)