(Repeats Friday's story with no changes to text)
* Revenue department has reputation for targeting foreigners
* Indian government under pressure to increase tax
collection
* New Delhi also needs overseas investment to boost growth
* Tax officials say new direction causes fresh uncertainty
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's tax officials, long the
scourge of foreign investors, are under government pressure to
avoid aggressive claims against overseas funds and companies, as
the country seeks to repair an image dented by high-profile tax
battles.
The latest dust-up was over a largely overlooked minimum
alternate tax (MAT), which had never been applied to foreign
portfolio investors before late last year.
Dozens of letters demanding payments from funds rattled the
market, forcing the government this week to scrap claims.
Now, assessment officers in the Indian revenue department
say they have been told by department heads, under orders from
the government, that any large claims must be flagged, ending a
period of significant autonomy, two tax officials said.
Officers have also been told not to surprise foreign
entities, and to instead engage with taxpayers through meetings,
the officials said.
The new, consensual approach marks a sharp change for a tax
department long perceived to aggressively target foreigners, as
India seeks to shore up precarious public finances.
But it has also caused fresh uncertainty for tax collectors,
who are seeking more detailed guidance on what the shift means
in practice.
India is still locked in dispute with Cairn Energy
over a retrospective $1.6 billion tax bill, and has been in a
battle for over seven years with telecoms group Vodafone
over taxes related to the transfer of shares.
"The message is that the new government wants to project
India as an attractive investment destination. These disputes
make us look bad," said a senior official in the revenue
department.
"They don't want any surprises, and want to resolve any
disputes in an amicable manner."
Under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, India has sought to
extend tax collection and tap untaxed onshore and offshore
wealth, or "black money", either with the carrot of amnesties or
the stick of the threat of prosecution.
But New Delhi has also been sensitive about its reputation
among investors at a time when India badly needs billions in
foreign investment to accelerate economic recovery and create
millions of jobs for a fast-growing workforce.
While Jaitley has said India is no tax haven, he has also
promised to end "tax terrorism".
"NON-ADVERSARIAL"
Since the new administration took over in May 2014, tax
officials had already been told to ease up on foreign investors
as part of what Jaitley has pledged will be a "non-adversarial"
tax regime.
But that did not prevent officers from sending out letters
to demand MAT payments from funds from late last year.
Reuters reported in May that tax officers had repeatedly
sought clarification from the finance ministry on whether to
impose MAT, and proceeded with the claims only after failing to
get clear guidance.
The Indian government last week appointed a new revenue
secretary, Hasmukh Adhia, who publicly said he was determined to
identify "bad elements" in the tax department and has asked
officials to deal with cases in a fair and just manner.
Finance ministry officials, keen to lay the MAT issue to
rest, said on Friday the MAT decision on that tax does not
signal a fundamental shift in their approach.
But revenue department officials say there is a push to
avoid confrontation, a move that is unpopular in a department
that feels unduly blamed for public relations troubles.
The officials say that the lack of a written directive -
orders are verbal - means a subsequent government could also
target them, if they are judged not to have done enough to
pursue claims.
"They are not giving any formal notifications on how to be
non-adversarial," one of the officials said.
"So does that mean we drop any legitimate claims because it
creates bad press?"
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Mike Collett-White)