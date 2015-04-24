(Adds quotes from junior finance minister on claim size)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, April 24 India's tax department will
rule within a month on alternative tax claims made against
foreign investment funds that are covered by tax treaties, the
finance ministry said, as the government moves to defuse its
latest tax row with investors.
Foreign investors in India previously paid 15 percent on
short-term listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from bonds,
and nothing on long-term gains. However, from late 2014 many
firms received notices demanding payment of a so-called minimum
alternative tax (MAT) on past income.
The uncertainty around the tax has built in recent weeks and
unsettled investors, sending India's stock market lower and
forcing senior finance ministry officials to this week reassure
investors of the government's investor-friendly credentials.
They said claims against funds based in countries that have
tax treaties with India, such as Mauritius or Singapore, would
not be subject to MAT, although many had received notices.
A circular signed by India's deputy income tax commissioner
and published on Friday directed tax officials to rule
"expeditiously" on whether an investor can qualify for the tax
treaty benefit, and hence will be exempt from MAT claims.
Analysts estimate that about half of the foreign flows in
India come from investors who can claim tax treaty exemptions.
"This is a welcome step, which will clear the uncertainty
for some categories of foreign portfolio investors," said Sunil
Shah, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells, of Friday's circular
promising swift action.
"For those who do not have treaty protection, the
controversy would continue till it is settled, either by the
government or by the courts."
Junior finance minister Jayant Sinha added to efforts to
ease concern, telling parliament on Friday that notices had been
issued in 68 cases, with a total tax demand of just 6.02 billion
rupees ($95 million). Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week
estimated claims at as much as 400 billion rupees.
Foreign investors have poured more than $50 billion in new
investments into India since the election of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi last May, pushing stocks to record highs and
strengthening the rupee.
($1 = 63.5300 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques, Clarence Fernandez and Dominic Evans)