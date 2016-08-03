NEW DELHI Aug 3 India's upper house of
parliament kicked off a debate on a major tax reform on
Wednesday that lawmakers were expected to back in a vote later
on, as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley faced a call from the
opposition not to overtax businesses and consumers.
The proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been held up
for years by political in-fighting, and its passage would mark a
victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he eyes an economic
boost for Asia's third-largest economy.
"GST is one of the most significant tax reforms in the
history of India," Jaitley told lawmakers.
India is already the world's fastest growing large economy,
expanding by 7.9 percent year-on-year in the March quarter.
Economists at HSBC forecast the GST would produce a boost of 0.8
percentage points within three to five years.
Yet while the finance minister vowed to roll out the new
sales tax as soon as possible, he refrained from committing to a
firm date.
The vote on Wednesday involves a key constitutional
amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass. That
will kick off a legislative marathon in which both the federal
and state parliaments will need to pass further laws setting the
rate and scope of the GST.
It's been a long time coming for the Modi government's most
ambitious reform. The Indian leader had wanted the GST to come
into effect this April and hoped to reap its economic dividends
in time for his expected re-election bid in 2019.
Although the measure enjoyed broad political support, its
passage was blocked by differences over its design, now riddled
with compromises, that risk diluting its impact.
The two-year-old deadlock was broken only after the
government offered concessions to the opposition Congress party,
which originally proposed the GST while in power but has opposed
what it termed as a "flawed" tax.
P. Chidambaram, Jaitley's predecessor and a senior Congress
leader, blamed the government for the deadlock.
"It could have been resolved in five minutes," he said. "But
the government was rather stubborn."
Chidambaram warned of the risk of "creeping taxation" and
urged capping the GST rate by law at 18 percent to ensure it is
"non-inflationary, acceptable to public and an efficient way of
taxing without tax evasion".
He also asked for safeguards to prevent any tinkering in the
rate without the approval from both houses of parliament.
Tax experts say that passing further legislation, training
tax collectors, setting up IT systems and preparing companies
for the new tax regime makes launching the GST by next April,
the start of the next financial year, very challenging.
If all goes well, they say, a July or October 2017 start
date looks more probable.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)