By Himank Sharma and Rajesh Kumar Singh
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 22
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 22 Senior Indian finance
ministry officials sought to calm a tax row on Wednesday,
promising foreign investors a favourable environment, but
stopped short of scrapping unpopular plans to claim
retrospective payments.
Outside investors in India have previously paid 15 percent
on short-term listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from
bonds, and nothing on long-term gains, but from late last year
many firms received notices requiring them to pay the so-called
Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) on past income.
This could potentially bring overall tax on gains to as much
as 20 percent, alarming many investors.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved in February to exempt
from MAT capital gains made by foreign investors as of April,
but left the field open for more than $6 billion in tax demands
on past gains -- triggering further uncertainty that has dragged
the rupee and equity markets lower.
In a conference call with foreign institutional investors on
Wednesday, India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha said the
tax notices arose after a precedent-setting judicial ruling and
could only be reversed by the Supreme Court.
But he used his credentials as a one-time fund manager to
assuage concerns.
In comments reported by two fund managers, as the call was
closed to the press, Sinha told investors that they could "rest
assured" the government was acting to make it possible to invest
with confidence, and would back a stable tax policy.
Sinha said investors who are based in jurisdictions that
have tax treaties with India will not be subject to MAT taxes.
"We would try to close all those cases where the provisions
and benefits of double tax avoidance agreement apply as soon as
possible," the chairman of India's direct tax authority, Anita
Kapur, later said.
BUILDING BRIDGES
One of the fund managers who has received a tax notice,
said: "What this does is clear some uncertainty for us on how to
move forward, because the tax officials have been extremely
uncooperative so far."
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was
voted in on a pro-development agenda, has enjoyed an extended
honeymoon with foreign investors who have poured $50 billion in
new investments into the country since the election last May.
The government has implemented a string of business friendly
policies, including efforts to resolve past tax disputes such as
a case involving Vodafone.
However, the recent MAT tax demands have unsettled investors
and several business groups, including London-headquartered ICI
Global, the European Fund and Asset Management Association, and
Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association
(ASIFMA) complained by letter this month.
