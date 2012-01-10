A man takes shelter under a parked truck carrying iron girders as it rains on a highway on the outskirts of Jammu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI India's states have given their in-principle approval to streamlining taxation of services, clearing a hurdle towards implementation of a proposed national goods and service tax, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A specified a list of services, such as luxury and entertainment, would remain taxed at the state level, while the remainder would be taxed at the national level starting in the fiscal year that begins in April, the newspaper said.

"We have in principle agreed to tax services based on a negative list," Sushil Modi, deputy chief minister and chairman of the empowered committee of state finance ministers, was quoted by the Mint newspaper as saying.

The GST will cut business costs and boost government tax revenue, but has missed several deadlines for implementation due to resistance from states that fear a loss of fiscal autonomy and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The states' approval comes over two years after the committee first raised its objections to having a list for services which only the states could tax.

The GST bill, which was introduced in the parliament in New Delhi last March, needs the approval of two-thirds of parliament and half of India's 28 states to become law.

