MUMBAI, March 26 A new tax proposal by the
Indian government could hurt flows of anonymous foreign funds
into shares, analysts said on Monday, dealing another blow to
equity markets that has been buffeted by worries about slowing
corporate earnings growth and stymied economic reforms.
Investments into Indian stock markets through participatory
notes, or P-notes, is seen slowing if the government introduces
the so-called General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) next month,
they said.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in his budget presented on
March 16 for the year starting on April 1 proposed to introduce
the GAAR in order to "counter aggressive tax avoidance schemes."
He said it would be ensured it was used in appropriate cases.
P-notes are issued by foreign portfolio investors
registered with the Indian market regulator, or by their
sub-accounts, to investors overseas and they offer the buyer
anonymity.
"P-notes generally avoid paying taxes in India and because
of this GAAR the taxation of P-notes can definitely get
impacted," said Sunil Jain, a tax expert with law firm J. Sagar
Associates.
"If there is an adverse impact on the taxability of P-notes
because of the wide power assumed by the government through
GAAR, then obviously it can impact investments through P-notes
and therefore general sentiment in the market," he said.
India's main 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange index
ended 1.8 percent lower on Monday hit by the uncertainty about
the tax proposal, dealers said. The index fell nearly 2 percent
during the day.
The BSE index has fallen nearly 4 percent this month, after
rising 15 percent in the first two months of this year on strong
foreign fund inflows.
"We do not have clarity on the exact modalities, but this
could have the effect of shutting down the P-note to invest in
India," said Macquarie in an email to clients seen by Reuters,
referring to the GAAR proposal.
The brokerage said stocks bought through participatory notes
could be subject to short-term capital gains tax of 42 percent
and long-term capital gains tax of 21 percent as a result of the
new taxation proposals.
Domestic brokerage IIFL said the introduction of GAAR could
give powers to the tax department to deny double taxation treaty
benefits to foreign funds based out of tax-havens like
Mauritius.
A large proportion of foreign investment in the stock market
comes through companies registered in the Indian Ocean island
and are exempted from tax in India under a Double Taxation
Avoidance Agreement with Mauritius.
Overseas portfolio investors, routing their investments via
countries like Mauritius, currently do not pay any tax on
short-term capital gains, IIFL said in a note to clients.
"If the bill is passed as it is, then from 1st April 2012,
FIIs domiciled in such treaty locations may have to prove that
they have created this structure for genuine business purposes
and not just for avoidance of tax," it said.
