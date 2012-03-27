(Repeats story issued late on Monday)

MUMBAI, March 26 A new tax proposal by the Indian government could hurt flows of anonymous foreign funds into shares, analysts said on Monday, dealing another blow to equity markets that has been buffeted by worries about slowing corporate earnings growth and stymied economic reforms.

Investments into Indian stock markets through participatory notes, or P-notes, is seen slowing if the government introduces the so-called General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) next month, they said.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in his budget presented on March 16 for the year starting on April 1 proposed to introduce the GAAR in order to "counter aggressive tax avoidance schemes." He said it would be ensured it was used in appropriate cases.

P-notes are issued by foreign portfolio investors registered with the Indian market regulator, or by their sub-accounts, to investors overseas and they offer the buyer anonymity.

"P-notes generally avoid paying taxes in India and because of this GAAR the taxation of P-notes can definitely get impacted," said Sunil Jain, a tax expert with law firm J. Sagar Associates.

"If there is an adverse impact on the taxability of P-notes because of the wide power assumed by the government through GAAR, then obviously it can impact investments through P-notes and therefore general sentiment in the market," he said.

India's main 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange index ended 1.8 percent lower on Monday hit by the uncertainty about the tax proposal, dealers said. The index fell nearly 2 percent during the day.

The BSE index has fallen nearly 4 percent this month, after rising 15 percent in the first two months of this year on strong foreign fund inflows.

"We do not have clarity on the exact modalities, but this could have the effect of shutting down the P-note to invest in India," said Macquarie in an email to clients seen by Reuters, referring to the GAAR proposal.

The brokerage said stocks bought through participatory notes could be subject to short-term capital gains tax of 42 percent and long-term capital gains tax of 21 percent as a result of the new taxation proposals.

Domestic brokerage IIFL said the introduction of GAAR could give powers to the tax department to deny double taxation treaty benefits to foreign funds based out of tax-havens like Mauritius.

A large proportion of foreign investment in the stock market comes through companies registered in the Indian Ocean island and are exempted from tax in India under a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with Mauritius.

Overseas portfolio investors, routing their investments via countries like Mauritius, currently do not pay any tax on short-term capital gains, IIFL said in a note to clients.

"If the bill is passed as it is, then from 1st April 2012, FIIs domiciled in such treaty locations may have to prove that they have created this structure for genuine business purposes and not just for avoidance of tax," it said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhsihek Vishnoi; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)