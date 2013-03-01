MUMBAI, March 1 India's finance ministry said on Friday it will not question the validity of tax residency certificates (TRCs) held by foreign investors, while noting the current double-tax treaty with Mauritius remains in effect, pending continued talks.

The clarification from the ministry comes after the government created confusion with a proposal on Thurday stating a tax residency certificate "shall be necessary but not a sufficient condition" to take advantage of double taxation avoidance agreements.

