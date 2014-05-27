MUMBAI May 27 Indian carmakers, battered by two
years of slowing sales, hope the resounding election victory by
India's new leader will spur replacement of the country's
complex array of duties with a simple goods and services tax
(GST).
Investors, too, are rooting for this and many other reforms
from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Enacting a GST
faces significant hurdles - including approval by the upper
house of parliament, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
lacks a majority. But Modi favours GST and the Congress party
has promised to support the measure even when in the opposition.
Tax greatly drives up the cost of buying a car in India. By
the time a new Maruti Suzuki SX4 sedan is driven out of a
showroom, the buyer has paid taxes that equal about 50 percent
of the vehicle's basic price.
The burden can include a tax for moving the car across state
lines from the north India factory where it was built.
Indian investors and manufacturers have long coveted GST as
a game-changer that would simplify and often lower taxes,
broaden collection and spark spending, adding as much as 2
percentage points of growth to Asia's third-largest economy.
"Indian taxation is always a very complex system," says Ajay
Seth, chief financial officer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
"I think (GST) will be a significant help."
India's Byzantine taxation system and inconsistent
collection pushes up costs and deprives the government of
revenue.
In an indication of how tax collection is a headache, a
recent World Bank survey on ease of doing business in 189
countries ranked India 158th for paying taxes - behind war-torn
Afghanistan and neighbouring Bangladesh.
V.S. Parthasarathy, chief financial officer at Mahindra and
Mahindra, India's largest sport utility vehicle maker,
says that if overall rates come down under GST, this would be "a
demand booster and it also allows for transparency".
WANTED: SIGNIFICANT REFORM
In India, a typical car buyer ends up paying 26-30 percent
of a vehicle's retail price as tax, compared with 16-20 percent
in South Korea and Germany, according to ratings agency Crisil.
In Japan, home of Maruti Suzuki's parent, Suzuki Motor Corp
, customers pay up to about 11 percent tax on vehicle
purchases, which includes the country's 8 percent sales tax and
excludes annual ownership levies.
"The whole taxation system in India needs a very significant
reform," said Sugato Sen, deputy director general of the Society
of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
In the last, Congress party-led government, two finance
ministers wanted a GST enacted, but they failed to get needed
support from India's states, which fear losing out on tax
collection.
Krupa Venkatesh, senior director in India for auditor
Deloitte, said she expects the government to announce "some kind
of road map for GST" in its first budget, likely to be unveiled
in July.
Credit Suisse predicted that GST would be the first "high
impact" legislation taken up by the new parliament.
Still, the idea faces political and procedural hurdles. Even
optimists say it would be 2016 at the earliest before GST could
take effect.
"While GST is likely to take 3-4 years to get fully
implemented, given the long-drawn procedures... even visibility
on the implementation timeline should be enough to drive
optimism around stocks in some sectors," Credit Suisse wrote in
a May 19 note.
A GST system, in its purest form, would make India a single
fiscal union for indirect taxes, eliminating the current
hodgepodge that includes excise duty, and service, value-added
and education taxes.
HURDLES AHEAD
GST will need the support of two-thirds of both houses of
parliament, and the BJP does not hold a majority in the
fragmented upper house. Another hurdle is that half of India's
states will also need to approve GST for it to become law.
It is not yet clear whether the BJP would win sufficient
support for GST, or what compromises and concessions would be
needed to do so. Some states want liquor to be excluded from
GST, while Modi wants to be sure there is a sufficient
information technology network in place to support GST.
In the past, BJP-led states - including Modi-governed
Gujarat - blocked efforts by Congress to implement GST.
Crucially, the actual level of tax needs to be agreed. The
previous proposal would initially have taxed most goods under
GST at 20 percent, split evenly between the states and New
Delhi.
Even if India gets a GST, it will not do away with direct
taxes, including on transfer pricing, which has been a source of
frustration for multinational companies.
A spate of tax disputes involving global companies including
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and
Nokia has dented investor interest and spurred
industry calls for tax reform.
