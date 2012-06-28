* Singh to issue "explanatory note" on tax policy
* Expected to focus on GAAR and retrospective tax
* "Lot of confusion" about taxes - official
By Ross Colvin and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, June 28 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh will seek within the next two to three weeks to
clear up confusion over tax policy that has rattled investor
confidence in Asia's third-largest economy, a government
official said on Thursday.
Singh plans to issue an "explanatory note" on portfolio
investments, an official in his office told Reuters, without
giving details about what the statement would say or which tax
issues it would address.
However, it is widely known that the prime minister's office
was unhappy with the way that former Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee handled controversial tax proposals that were part of
the 2012/2013 budget announced in March.
The proposals to crack down on tax evasion and allow the
government to make retroactive claims on overseas deals
involving Indian assets sparked alarm in foreign capitals,
including Washington, and an exodus of funds from India,
although it remains a popular destination for investors.
Singh said at a meeting of economic advisers and top finance
ministry officials on Wednesday that "reviving investor
sentiment" was a top priority. He temporarily assumed control of
the finance ministry on Tuesday after Mukherjee stepped down to
run for president.
"There is a lot of confusion about taxation," said the
official in the prime minister's office, adding that Singh's
policy clarification could be expected in "two-to-three weeks".
Economists and investors said the tax proposals announced in
March were vague and confusingly worded, creating uncertainty at
a time when the country needs capital inflows to help plug a
widening current account deficit.
Mukherjee sought to placate investors in May by deferring
the tax evasion proposal, the General Anti Avoidance Rule, or
GAAR, until 2013.
GAAR aims to target tax evaders, partly by stopping Indian
companies and investors from routing investments through
Mauritius or other tax havens for the sole purpose of avoiding
taxes.
REVIVING CAPITAL INFLOWS
A finance ministry official said the government recognised
that a revival of capital inflows would prop up the equity
market, bringing retail investors into mutual funds. This in
turn would deter investments in gold and other assets, which
widen the current account deficit.
Singh told officials at Wednesday's meeting on the economy
that he was concerned that "investor sentiment is down and
capital flows are drying up."
He said he wanted to revive the "animal spirit" of an
economy that was roaring with growth of well above 9 percent in
the three years before the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.
India's economy is growing at its slowest pace in nine
years, the rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia this
year, inflation remains high, industrial production has
flatlined and the country faces the threat of having its credit
rating downgraded to junk.
Many investors and economists blame weak leadership and
muddled policies that have failed to curb government spending
and alienated many foreign investors.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)