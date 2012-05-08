NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 8 India's move to amend a
controversial set of tax proposals for overseas funds failed to
gain traction with investors, leaving several measures ambiguous
and punting the specifics for later.
Though investors initially welcomed the concessions unveiled
on Monday on the General Anti-Avoidance Rule, Indian stocks fell
sharply and the rupee weakened on Tuesday, as investors decried
a continued lack of concrete details.
That was seen extending a period of uncertainty until at
least the end of May, when a committee is expected to provide
the clarity that foreign investors have demanded but not
received since the rule was first unveiled in mid-March.
Additional amendments reducing taxation on foreign
borrowings and private-equity investments, though seen as
well-intentioned, were also criticised as too vague and thus
unlikely to provide relief to markets.
The continued lack of definition is exacerbating perceptions
of India as prone to vague pronouncements and sudden changes in
rules, a weakness for a country already facing deep economic and
fiscal challenges and a general election in 2014.
"India changes rules too quickly. They don't realise it
hurts them in debt capital markets and hurts flows on a
long-term basis," said Adil Chaudhry, head of regional credit
markets for Scotiabank in Singapore.
India made concessions on Monday to address a foreign
investor outcry over the GAAR proposals that have hurt markets
across the board and led to outflows.
The changes included delaying the implementation of GAAR
provisions by a year and shifting the burden of proving tax
evasion on tax authorities.
Still, foreign investors sold a net 10.3 billion rupees
($195 million) in Indian stocks on Monday and Tuesday, according
to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Investors must wait until a committee convened by the
finance ministry gives rules and guidelines for the GAAR
provisions. The committee report is due by the end of May.
"Not all potential concerns in regard to GAAR are completely
addressed. We still have to be clear how exactly it is going to
be implemented," said Pranav Sayta, a tax partner at Ernst &
Young.
India's proposed amendment to halve capital gains tax on
private equity to 10 percent, also fell short of soothing
investors.
Private-equity players said it appeared to open the prospect
that taxes would be applied regardless of whether the investment
was being routed through a country with a tax exemption treaty
with India, effectively constituting a tax increase.
"We enjoy zero tax as many of the investments are routed
through tax-free zones like Mauritius. If this comes above the
tax-treaty arrangements, it will be negative to the industry,"
said Rahul Bhasin, managing director at Baring Private Equity
Partners.
The proposal to lower withholding taxes on funds raised
abroad to 5 percent across "all businesses" also raised
questions about how it would be applied.
"Lowering withholding tax is a step in the right direction
to encourage firms to access foreign funds but there is still a
lot of ambiguity in the provisions," said Nitin Jain, managing
director and co-head of fixed income at Nomura India.
The nearly two-month wait for clear rules on taxation have
already taken a toll on markets and investors worry India has
missed an opportunity to provide much-sought clarity.
India's benchmark stock index dropped 2.2 percent
on Tuesday, while the rupee weakened against the dollar and
remains at near a record low hit in December.
India saw net portfolio outflows of $540 million in March
and April, compared with $13 billion in inflows in
January-February.
